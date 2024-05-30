Jury Convicts Chad Daybell of All Charges in Killings

An Idaho jury has convicted Chad Daybell of murder in the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children. The guilty verdict on all charges marks the end of a yearslong investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children , apocalyptic prophesies, and illicit affairs. Now the jury will be tasked with deciding if Daybell should be sentenced to death for the crimes, the AP reports. Prosecutors had said they would seek the death penalty if Daybell was convicted.

Prosecutors charged Daybell and his newest wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, with multiple counts of murder, conspiracy, and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell's two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, in September 2019. Prosecutors also charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell's wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell's attorney argued there was not enough evidence to tie him to the killings and suggested Vallow Daybell's older brother, Alex Cox, was the killer. Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2023. She has been extradited to Arizona to face charges in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, per CBS News.