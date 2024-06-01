Orange Juice Makers Seek Alternatives as Prices Soar

Bad news for anyone who starts their day with a glass of OJ: oranges have gotten so expensive, producers are looking for replacement fruits. NBC News reports that a decline in harvests driven by climate change is the main culprit. "Orange production in the three major orange producing regions—Brazil, Mexico, and the US—has been flat to declining over the past three years," Wells Fargo's David Branch tells Newsweek . While Florida oranges are famous in the US, the world's largest producer of oranges is actually Brazil. Poor crop cycles there have yielded fewer oranges in the last several years, and this current harvest isn't looking great, either.

Trader Dave Reiter tells NBC that the regions where most of Brazil's orange juice is produced has "been struggling with weather problems and disease for the past few years." (Droughts and a citrus disease called greening have taken a particularly high toll.) The country typically produced 300 million boxes of oranges per cycle, but experts predict the coming cycle will drop down to 232.4 million boxes. Prices for oranges globally were $3.70 a pound in April, up from $2.80 the previous April, per Newsweek. And futures of frozen orange juice concentrate on the Intercontinental Exchange recently closed at $4.77 per pound, double its amount last year.

All of the above has prompted producers to seek alternatives to OJ. "A lot of them will be changing the quantities of juice they are putting in their blends to drop the orange juice and increase other juices, such as pear juice, apple juice, grape juice, so they are less reliant on the orange juice," Harry Campbell, a commodity market data analyst, tells CNBC. (More climate change stories.)