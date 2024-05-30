Influential Salesforce Drags Down Markets

Salesforce, which helps businesses manage their customers, is an influential stock on Wall Street indexes, particularly on the Dow, per the AP. It lost a fifth of its value after reporting weaker revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The cloud-based software company also gave forecasts for revenue in the current quarter and fiscal year that fell short of expectations, causing shares to drop more than 20%. Kohl's fell by a similar percentage after reporting a surprise loss for the latest quarter when analysts were expecting to see a profit.

Helping to support the market were better-than-expected profit reports from a range of companies. Best Buy topped forecasts even though its revenue fell short last quarter, and its stock rose 12%. Foot Locker ran 17% higher after likewise reporting better-than-expected profit despite ringing up sales shy of analysts' forecasts. Stocks also broadly got a boost from easing Treasury yields in the bond market. That helped most stocks on Wall Street to climb, and the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 index rallied.