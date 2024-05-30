Officer in Scheffler Arrest Speaks Out

The Louisville police officer who arrested top golfer Scottie Scheffler —only to see the charges dropped —says he bears hard feelings toward the athlete. "Mr. Scheffler and I both agree that there will be no ill will over this going forward," Gillis wrote in a statement to station WAVE . "Instead of giving a negative public reaction, he chose to speak with dignity, humility and respect. My family and I appreciate that." However, Gillis also reiterated that he was injured in the incident, in which Scheffler attempted to enter Valhalla Golf Course during the PGA Championship as police investigated a traffic fatality, per USA Today .

"To be clear, I was drug by the car, I went to the ground, and I received visible injuries to my knees and wrists," Gillis wrote. "I'm going to recover from it, and it will be OK." He also joked that his pricey police pants were destroyed.

"Yes, the department has us buying freaking $80 pants," he wrote. "To those concerned, they were indeed ruined. But Scottie, it's all good. I never would've guessed I'd have the most famous pair of pants in the country for a few weeks because of this. Take care and be safe."

At Golfweek, Adam Schupak writes that it "was the perfect conclusion to a bizarre incident that will be one of the great footnotes in recent major championship history." Scheffler previously said he bears no ill will toward the officer and chalked it all up to a misunderstanding in a chaotic situation. Both men also expressed their condolences to the family of the man who died in the traffic incident. (More Scottie Scheffler stories.)