Jury Has a Verdict in Trump's Hush Money Trial

The jury in Donald Trump's hush money trial reached a verdict on Thursday afternoon, signaling a highly anticipated culmination of the first criminal case against a former American president, the AP reports. The verdict from the 12-person jury is expected to be delivered soon in the Manhattan courtroom where prosecutors spent weeks presenting allegations that Trump participated in a hush money scheme aimed at suppressing stories he feared could be harmful to his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records at his company in connection with an alleged scheme to hide potentially embarrassing stories about him during his 2016 Republican presidential election campaign. An acquittal would represent a massive win for the former president who will return to the campaign trail as an emboldened candidate aiming to retake the White House in November's presidential election, while a guilty verdict would represent a stunning legal reckoning for Trump after years of criminal investigations. (More Trump hush-money trial stories.)