Pope Francis May Have Put His Foot in His Mouth Again

Just days after Pope Francis apologized for a gay slur he's said to have used during a private bishops meeting, an allegation of another eyebrow-raising comment. The Guardian reports that the 87-year-old pontiff had another closed-door gathering in Rome on Thursday, this time with a group of young priests, and he's said to have warned them about "badmouthing" within their parishes and congregations. "Gossip is a woman's thing," Francis reportedly told the clergy members. "We wear the trousers, we have to say things."

The Independent notes that the alleged remarks were first reported by Silere Non Possum, a Catholic website often critical of the pope, followed by the mainstream Italian media. The director of the site, Marco Perfetti, claims to have audio of the comments, recorded by more than one person in the room with Francis. It's not the first time the pope has been accused of veering into sexist territory. The Spanish daily La Vanguardia recalls that, in 2013, in front of 800 nuns, Francis said that nuns should be "mothers and not old maids." The Vatican hasn't yet commented on the latest commotion. (More Pope Francis stories.)