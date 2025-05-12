Intimidation Tactic Against Judges: Pizza Deliveries

Federal judges have been receiving hundreds of unwanted pizza deliveries since February, and no, it's not fueled by random acts of kindness. The judges say the pizza deliveries are threatening, and largely go to judges overseeing lawsuits that are challenging Trump administration policies, the Washington Post reports. Some have even been delivered to relatives of judges, and in a particularly chilling move, some have been placed in the name of Daniel Anderl—the son of US District Judge Esther Salas, who was fatally shot at the family's New Jersey home in 2020 by an attorney masquerading as a pizza delivery person. Senate Democrats are calling on the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate the deliveries, Fox News reports.

"What does that say to those judges?" Salas said in a television interview last month, per NJ.com. "It says I know where you live. I know where your kids live. And do you want to end up like Judge Salas? Do you want to end up like her son? These are unprecedented attacks on judicial officers." One US Circuit judge who spoke to the Post says she's personally received seven unsolicited deliveries over the past few months, including one just after she ruled against the Trump administration—an administration that has been brazen in its attacks on the judiciary. Reuters recently published a report on the threats judges have faced after ruling against the administration, including threats of violence targeting their families. Attorney General Pam Bondi said last week she was "just learning" about the pizza intimidation, the Washington Examiner reports. (More Trump administration stories.)