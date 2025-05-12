Freed US Hostage Was Seized When He Was 19

Tenafly, New Jersey, is celebrating the release of Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage held by Hamas. Alexander, who was born in Israel and grew up in New Jersey, was 19 when he was seized in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack and is now 21. Hundreds of supporters gathered in his hometown, Tenafly, on Monday as he was released in what was described as a gesture of goodwill toward President Trump's administration. There were also huge celebrations in Tel Aviv, where members of his extended family gathered.

Background. Alexander's family moved to the US when he was a baby and settled in Tenafly, a New York City suburb with a large Jewish community, in 2008, reports NorthJersey.com. Family members say they were surprised when he decided to join the Israeli military after he graduated from Tenafly High School in 2022. His father, Adi Alexander, says his son, an "all-American kid," had no obligation to serve in the Israel Defense Forces but wanted to help the country.