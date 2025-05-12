US Halts Cattle, Horse Imports From Mexico

The US has halted all imports of live cattle, horses, and bison from Mexico—and officials say the move isn't connected to tariffs. Authorities say they are trying to prevent the spread of the New World screwworm fly, a parasite the US eliminated almost 60 years ago, USA Today reports. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the suspension, which was effective immediately, on Sunday. "The protection of our animals and safety of our nation's food supply is a national security issue of the utmost importance," she said. "This is not about politics or punishment of Mexico, rather it is about food and animal safety."

The fly has recently been detected in southern Mexico, around 700 miles from the border, and authorities have good reasons for wanting to keep it at bay. The fly's larvae target the wounds or mucous membranes of animals, and, in rare cases, people, NPR reports. They get their name from the way they burrow into the wound, "feeding as they go like a screw being driven into wood," according to a USDA fact page. "Maggots cause extensive damage by tearing at the hosts' tissue with sharp mouth hooks. The wound can become larger and deepen as more maggots hatch and feed on living tissue." If left untreated, the infection can kill a cow in a week or two.

The US and Mexico eradicated the fly in the 1960s and '70s by releasing hundreds of millions of sterile flies, but occasional cases still made it past a "barrier zone" into the US, NPR reports. In 1976, an outbreak in Texas affected around 1.4 million cows. Rollins, citing the "unacceptable northward advancement" of the fly, said imports would be halted until increased surveillance and eradication efforts showed results, USA Today reports. Cattle imports from Mexico were previously restricted in November, but the measure was lifted after new detection protocols were put in place, reports CBS News. Mexico's Agriculture Secretary, Julio Berdegue, said that he didn't agree with the new ban but that he is confident an agreement will be reached "sooner rather than later." (More cattle stories.)