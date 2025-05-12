Wrestling Legend Dies Weeks Into Retirement

Professional wrestling legend Sabu, known to loved ones as Terry Brunk, has died at age 60. World Wrestling Entertainment made the announcement Sunday, just three weeks after Sabu performed in his retirement fight, defeating Joey Janela of Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW) in a no ropes, barbed wire match, per Fox News. A cause of death has not been disclosed. "He was an outlaw and a gamechanger," said GCW. "He inspired so many that stepped inside a GCW ring and he will continue to inspire for generations to come." The WWE said it was "saddened to learn" of the wrestler's passing and "extends its condolences to Sabu's family, friends and fans."
A nephew of WWE's The Sheik (Ed Farhat), Sabu "was a pioneer of hardcore wrestling, leaping from chairs and driving his opponents through tables and even barbed wire," per WWE. He performed with numerous companies, including the WWE, GCW, US Wrestling Association, World Championship Wrestling, and Xtreme Pro Wrestling, and "made a major impact with Extreme Championship Wrestling, participating in some of the most barbaric matches in sports entertainment," per Fox. He became a triple crown champion, a two-time world heavyweight champion, and a three-time tag-team champion with ECW. He also counted a win in WrestleMania 23, per USA Today. (More obituary stories.)