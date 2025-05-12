Wrestling Legend Dies Weeks Into Retirement

Professional wrestling legend Sabu, known to loved ones as Terry Brunk, has died at age 60. World Wrestling Entertainment made the announcement Sunday, just three weeks after Sabu performed in his retirement fight, defeating Joey Janela of Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW) in a no ropes, barbed wire match, per Fox News. A cause of death has not been disclosed. "He was an outlaw and a gamechanger," said GCW. "He inspired so many that stepped inside a GCW ring and he will continue to inspire for generations to come." The WWE said it was "saddened to learn" of the wrestler's passing and "extends its condolences to Sabu's family, friends and fans."