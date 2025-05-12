Trump Defends Free Jet With Golf Analogy

President Trump has doubled down on his defense of plans to accept a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar to serve as Air Force One. Critics (including his usual ally Laura Loomer) have questioned the propriety and even the legality of such a gift, but Trump said Monday it would be foolish not to take the plane:

"I think it's a great gesture from Qatar," Trump said, per the Washington Post. "I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person say, 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.' But it was—I thought it was a great gesture."