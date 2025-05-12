Politics / President Trump Trump Defends Free Jet With Golf Analogy 'When they give you a putt, you say thank you very much' By John Johnson Posted May 12, 2025 12:24 PM CDT Copied President Trump gestures while answering a reporter's question during an event in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) President Trump has doubled down on his defense of plans to accept a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar to serve as Air Force One. Critics (including his usual ally Laura Loomer) have questioned the propriety and even the legality of such a gift, but Trump said Monday it would be foolish not to take the plane: "I think it's a great gesture from Qatar," Trump said, per the Washington Post. "I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person say, 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.' But it was—I thought it was a great gesture." The deal is not finalized, but reports suggest the idea is for Trump to use the jet as president—it would require a lengthy conversion—then see it donated to his presidential library when he leaves office. That raises the possibility that he might at some point use the plane for personal trips, but Trump said Monday that he has no plans to do so, per the Guardian. Things got a little tense when a reporter from ABC News, which originally broke the story, pressed Trump on the propriety, notes the New York Times. "You should be embarrassed asking that question," Trump said. "They're giving us a free jet. I could say, 'No, no, no, don't give us. I want to pay you a billion or $400 million, or whatever it is.' Or I could say, 'Thank you very much.'" Democrats already have called for an investigation on whether the gift violates the emoluments clause of the Constitution and have suggested a blurring of the lines between Trump's business empire and his presidency. The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, details how the Trump family business has been striking aggressive business deals with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, the three nations Trump will visit this week. As part of his defense on Monday, Trump offered up a golf analogy, notes ABC News. Golf legend Sam Snead "had a motto—when they give you a putt, you say, 'Thank you very much.' You pick up your ball and you walk to the next hole," Trump said. "A lot of people are stupid. They say, no, no, I insist on putting it. And then they put it, they miss it, and their partner gets angry at them. You know what? Remember that ... when they give you a putt, you pick it up and you walk to the next hole and you say, 'Thank you very much.'" (More President Trump stories.) Report an error