Garfield , Furiosa Switch Places

It was a quiet weekend at North American movie theaters, dominated once again by Sony's The Garfield Movie, Warner Bros.' Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and a slew of holdovers. The Garfield Movie collected a chart-topping $14 million in ticket sales while Furiosa settled into third place in a close race with IF, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Both IF and Furiosa are estimated to have earned about $10.8 million. Garfield fell only 42% in its second weekend in North America. It also topped the global box office, adding $27 million from international territories, bringing its running worldwide to $152.2 million. The animated pic features the voice of Chris Pratt.

Several new releases opened on over 1,000 screens this weekend: Sony/Crunchyroll's anime Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle; IFC's horror In a Violent Nature; Roadside Attractions'' Diane Keaton-Alfre Woodard-Kathy Bates comedy Summer Camp; and Bleecker Street's father-son drama Ezra. None cracked the top five. Disney also released the well-reviewed Young Woman and the Sea, starring Daisy Ridley as the first woman to swim the English Channel, but did not report its ticket sales. Likewise, Richard Linklater's Hit Man is playing in select theaters before it goes to streaming next week, but Netflix does not release box office numbers.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.