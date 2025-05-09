Repeat Eminem Stalker Is Convicted

A man who broke into Eminem's Michigan home—again—has been convicted of first-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking, reports the Guardian . Matthew David Hughes, 32, was arrested in August after being seen on the rapper's property in Clinton Township, a suburb of Detroit. Hughes has remained in custody since his arrest and is set for sentencing on June 17. The Detroit Free Press points out this is the 25th anniversary of the release of Eminem's Marshall Mathers LP, which features a song ("Stan") about an obsessed fan.

As for Hughes, this is not the first time he has targeted Eminem. In 2020, he entered the same residence while Eminem was home, leading to a confrontation in which Hughes allegedly told the rapper he was there to kill him. Hughes received five years' probation as part of a plea deal but returned to prison later that year for violating probation in a separate assault case. He was released on parole in May 2024, then arrested at Eminem's residence a few months later.

The pattern of incidents actually goes back further: In 2019, Hughes broke into a former residence of Eminem's in the Detroit area, first speaking with the new homeowner before breaking into a guest house on the property. He served a 90-day sentence for that break-in. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)