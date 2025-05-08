Liam Payne Left $32M Fortune, No Will

Cheryl Tweedy, the former X Factor host who had a child with One Direction singer Liam Payne, now has partial control over his $32 million estate. Payne, 31, left no will when he fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires while intoxicated last October, the Guardian reports. Court documents issued this month name Tweedy—Payne's former partner and the mother of his 8-year-old son—and attorney Richard Mark Bray as the administrators of his estate, with a net value of about $32.2 million, People reports.

When a British citizen dies without a will and legal partner, their children will normally inherit the estate, per the BBC. The outlet notes Tweedy and Bray will "manage the money, but they currently have limited authority and cannot distribute it." The 41-year-old Tweedy, like Payne, rose to fame as a member of a pop group created out of a reality TV competition. (Her group was Girls Aloud.) They met when Payne was a contestant and Tweedy (then Cheryl Cole) was a judge on the UK version of The X Factor in 2008. They dated from 2016 to 2018, welcoming their son, Bear, in 2017.