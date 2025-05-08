Smokey Robinson Denies 'Vile' Rape Claims

Smokey Robinson's lawyer is denying allegations that the Motown singer repeatedly raped four ex-housekeepers , noting Robinson himself will respond to the "vile, false allegations" in the coming days. The four women, who filed a lawsuit Tuesday, are seeking at least $50 million in damages. In a statement late Wednesday, Robinson attorney Christopher Frost said the suit was "simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon," per NBC News . As the Guardian notes, Robinson is "one of the most successful singer-songwriters in pop history."

An attorney for the alleged victims says Robinson failed to pay the Hispanic woman minimum wage and they "lacked the resources and options to protect themselves," per NBC. One woman was assaulted at least 23 times between 2014 and 2020, a second at least 20 times from 2012 to 2024, and a third at least seven times from January 2023 to February 2024, per the suit. Frost says he'll push to have the suit dismissed. "We will have more to say on this matter, as we fiercely defend our clients against these false allegations and work to protect their good names," he adds. The suit also accuses Robinson's wife, Frances Robinson, of contributing to a hostile work environment.