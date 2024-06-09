In Baltimore, Older Black Men Are a 'Lost Generation'

Baltimore is undergoing an epidemic of fatal drug overdoses, and one group there is being hit hardest: Older Black men. Some sobering statistics: They are more likely to die of drug overdoses than cancer. More Black men between their mid-50s to early 70s have died from overdoses than COVID during peak-pandemic. And now, fatal overdoses are tied with heart disease as the leading cause of death in their demographic. "I feel like I work at the morgue sometimes," Larnell Robinson, a tenant council president of a subsidized senior complex in West Baltimore, tells the New York Times. As he sorted through a list of residents, he ticked off the names of 15 men over the age of 50 who died of overdoses since 2015. An investigation by the Times and the Baltimore Banner dives into the grim details of this "little-recognized lost generation" of Black men in the city.