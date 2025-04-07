Ostrich Attacks Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been out of office for more than two years but the mishaps haven't ended. The former British prime minister, who is vacationing in the US with his family, was pecked by an ostrich during a visit to a safari park in Texas, the Independent reports. Video shared on Instagram by his wife, Carrie, shows Johnson in a vehicle with his 4-year-old son on his lap. An ostrich approaches the car, then leans in to peck Johnson's hand. "Oh cripes, f------ hell," he shouts before driving off.