Supreme Court Leaves in Place Split Ruling on NY Gun Law

The Supreme Court took a pass Monday on a challenge to New York state's recently adopted gun restrictions. That leaves in force a lower court ruling last fall that tossed some of the law's provisions—such as prohibiting concealed firearms in "sensitive places"—and kept others, NBC News reports. The law was enacted as a response to the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling that broadened the right to carry guns in public. There were no dissents noted Monday, and the justices did not explain their reasoning, per CNN . The breakdown:

Still in effect: A ban on concealed firearms in sensitive public places such as health care centers, churches, parks, entertainment sites, and other locations were people congregate. The law specifically includes Times Square in New York City. The requirement that gun owners demonstrate "good moral character" to obtain concealed carry licenses also remains. The law says that means "having the essential character, temperament and judgement necessary to be entrusted with a weapon and to use it only in a manner that does not endanger oneself or others."

Still blocked: A prohibition barring concealed firearms on private property generally open to the public is not in effect. Nor is a requirement that concealed carry license applicants give information about their social media accounts.

Gun rights advocates challenging the law object to the number and range of sensitive places covered, saying the areas add up to "virtually the entire landmass of New York," per CNN. The court still has other gun cases before it, including one on Maryland's ban on certain semi-automatic rifles. (More US Supreme Court stories.)