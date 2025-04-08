Family Safe After Lightning Strikes Car on Highway

A family of three was left standing astonished by the roadside when their journey took an unexpected turn on Saturday. A lightning strike hit the family's car on Route 13 in southern Illinois, Fox News reports. Deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found the family standing outside their damaged Ford. "The three family members were uninjured and reported hearing a loud gunshot type noise while traveling," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "The vehicle immediately filled with smoke after being struck."