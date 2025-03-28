Trump Asks Supreme Court to Let Deportations Resume

Emergency request centers on Venezuelans in the US
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 28, 2025 10:24 AM CDT
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Let Deportations Resume
Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States arrive at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, Monday, March 24, 2025.   (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court for permission to resume deportations of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador under an 18th-century wartime law, per the AP. The emergency appeal to the high court follows a rejection of the administration's plea to the federal appeals court in Washington. By a 2-1 vote, a panel of appellate judges left in place an order temporarily prohibiting deportations of the migrants under the rarely used Alien Enemies Act. The Justice Department argued in court papers that federal courts shouldn't interfere with sensitive diplomatic negotiations. It also claimed that migrants should make their case in a federal court in Texas, where they are being detained.

The order temporarily blocking the deportations was issued by US District Judge James Boasberg, the chief judge at the federal courthouse in Washington. President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act for the first time since World War II to justify the deportation of hundreds of people under a presidential proclamation calling the Tren de Aragua gang an invading force. "Here, the district court's orders have rebuffed the President's judgments as to how to protect the Nation against foreign terrorist organizations and risk debilitating effects for delicate foreign negotiations," acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris wrote in the court filing.

Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on behalf of five Venezuelan noncitizens who were being held in Texas, hours after the proclamation was made public. Boasberg imposed a temporary halt on deportations and ordered planeloads of Venezuelan immigrants to return to the US. That did not happen. The judge has since vowed to determine whether the government defied his order to turn the planes around. The administration has invoked a "state secrets privilege" and refused to give Boasberg any additional information about the deportations.

