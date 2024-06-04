Woman Dies After Another Woman Allegedly Carjacks SUV

An elderly woman died after the car she was in outside a Washington, DC, hospital was carjacked, then crashed, with her still in it. Police say the victim and her adult daughter had just pulled up to the emergency department of MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Monday afternoon when a female suspect jumped into their SUV and drove off with it. The suspect drove into downtown DC, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a concrete barrier outside the US attorney's office, the Washington Post reports. NBC 4 reports the SUV crashed into a building near the DC Court of Appeals, about three miles away from the site of the carjacking.