Bison Gores 83-Year-Old Woman at Yellowstone

An 83-year-old woman was gored and seriously injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, the AP reports. The woman from Greenville, South Carolina, was near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake when the bison lifted her about a foot off the ground with its horns, park officials said in a statement. The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a medical clinic in the park and then flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. No other information about the woman or her condition was released.