FDA Panel Rejects MDMA Treatment

Advocates have long pushed for the psychedelic drug known as MDMA, ecstasy, or molly to be approved as a prescription drug for those with post-traumatic stress disorder, but the movement suffered a big setback Tuesday. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted—"overwhelmingly," CNN reports—against recommending it for approval as a PTSD treatment. Some salient points from coverage of the move:

The problem: Drugmaker Lykos Pharmaceuticals presented positive data from two Phase 3 clinical trials, but panelists brought up concerns with inconsistencies, bad study design, and even misconduct allegations, NBC News reports. One big issue: The trials were supposed to be double-blind, but because of the hallucinogenic effects of MDMA, it was pretty easy for participants to tell whether they'd been given that or a placebo. That means the results could have been artificially inflated, panelists said. Also of concern was the fact that some study participants had previously used MDMA, and the FDA also cautioned that the potential for abuse of the drug was not assessed as a possible adverse event were the drug to be approved.