Politics / Election 2024 Biden, Trump Win Last Primaries Biden scores wins in DC, NJ, NM, SD By Rob Quinn, Newser Staff Posted Jun 4, 2024 7:27 PM CDT Updated Jun 4, 2024 8:38 PM CDT Cecelia Ammon fills out her ballot on primary election day at the Central Mercado in Southeast Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Four states and Washington, DC held presidential primaries on Tuesday, the last date in the process apart from the June 8 Democratic caucuses in Guam and the US Virgin Islands. The AP called New Jersey for President Biden soon after polls closed at 8pm Eastern. Trump won the state's GOP primary uncontested. US Rep. Andy Kim won the Democratic Senate primary in New Jersey, the AP reports. He had been the front-runner since Tammy Murphy, wife of Gov. Phil Murphy, dropped out of the race in March, reports NBC News. The seat's current holder, Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, is on trial on federal corruption charges and has filed to run as an independent. Biden also won Washington DC. With almost 70% of results in, he had a little under 90% of the vote, per the Washington Post. DC held its Republican primary in early March and Nikki Haley won all 19 delegates. Biden and Trump also won in New Mexico. Biden won the Democratic primary in South Dakota. The state's GOP primary was canceled because Trump was uncontested, the AP reports. Polls have yet to close in Montana, where former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy is expected to win the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, CBS News reports. This story has been updated with new results.