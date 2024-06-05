Gunman Attacks US Embassy in Lebanon

No casualties reported among staff
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 5, 2024 1:54 AM CDT
Gunman Attacks US Embassy in Lebanon
FILE - A Lebanese Army investigator collects forensic evidence outside U.S. Embassy in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.   (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

The Lebanese army said Wednesday a gunman attempted to attack the US embassy near Beirut, the AP reports. The Lebanese military in a statement said that soldiers shot an assailant, who they only described as a Syrian national. The gunman was wounded and taken to a hospital.

Local media reported that there was a gunfight for almost half an hour by the US diplomatic mission in a suburb north of Beirut. The US Embassy said the morning attack by the embassy's entrance did not cause any casualties among their staff, and that Lebanese troops and embassy security mobilized quickly.

(More Lebanon stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X