Gunman Attacks US Embassy in Lebanon

The Lebanese army said Wednesday a gunman attempted to attack the US embassy near Beirut, the AP reports. The Lebanese military in a statement said that soldiers shot an assailant, who they only described as a Syrian national. The gunman was wounded and taken to a hospital.

Local media reported that there was a gunfight for almost half an hour by the US diplomatic mission in a suburb north of Beirut. The US Embassy said the morning attack by the embassy's entrance did not cause any casualties among their staff, and that Lebanese troops and embassy security mobilized quickly.