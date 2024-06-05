Brits Queued for a Very British Reason on Wednesday

Brits put their queuing skills on display on Wednesday, lining up outside the Bank of England's London HQ and post offices around the country to be among the first to obtain bills bearing King Charles III's face. Bank notes in denominations of 5, 10, 20, and 50 pounds were released, with the New York Times reporting the color scheme syncs with that of the bills with Queen Elizabeth II's portrait, which will remain in circulation.

It's the first time a new monarch has ever been featured on the country's bills. Though bank notes have been printed by the Bank of England since 1725, Queen Elizabeth II didn't grace them until 1960. In the intervening years, Britannia, the helmeted female warrior who personifies Britain, was featured. The AP reports the new notes will only be printed to replace worn ones that must be removed from circulation, so as to cut down on the bills' environmental and financial impact. (More King Charles III stories.)