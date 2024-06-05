Stanford President's Office Overtaken by Protesters

Wednesday marked the final day of classes in Stanford's spring term—and it proved to be a tumultuous morning. Pro-Palestinian protestors entered the university's Building 10 around 5:30am and proceeded to barricade themselves in the president's office within. The situation ended three hours later with 13 people arrested, reports the New York Times. A rep for the university said "all arrested students will be immediately suspended and in case any of them are seniors, they will not be allowed to graduate." The Stanford Daily notes that one of its reporters, who was on the scene to cover the protest, was among those detained by the Stanford Department of Public Safety and the County Sheriff's Office.
The Daily reports the protesters used bike locks, chains, ladders, and chairs to shutter the doors and covered security cameras with tin foil. Once inside, they dubbed the building "Dr. Adnan's Office," a nod to Dr. Adnan al-Bursh, a leading Gaza surgeon who died in an Israeli prison in April. They sought compliance from the administration on a number of demands, including their request for a vote among university trustees on whether to divest from companies with reported ties to Israel's military. Police entered by breaking a window and through the use of a crowbar. A pro-Palestinian encampment that had been in place on a campus plaza since late April was dismantled following the arrests. A quote from each side:
- From the university rep: "We have consistently emphasized the need for constructive engagement and peaceful protest when there is a disagreement in views. This was not a peaceful protest and actions such as what occurred this morning have no place at Stanford."
- From a protester: The group was willing to be arrested and were "making an informed decision and that this is something that they feel inclined to do because of the sense of urgency."
