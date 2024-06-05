Stanford President's Office Overtaken by Protesters

Wednesday marked the final day of classes in Stanford's spring term—and it proved to be a tumultuous morning. Pro-Palestinian protestors entered the university's Building 10 around 5:30am and proceeded to barricade themselves in the president's office within. The situation ended three hours later with 13 people arrested, reports the New York Times. A rep for the university said "all arrested students will be immediately suspended and in case any of them are seniors, they will not be allowed to graduate." The Stanford Daily notes that one of its reporters, who was on the scene to cover the protest, was among those detained by the Stanford Department of Public Safety and the County Sheriff's Office.