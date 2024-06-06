Warden, 8 Others Charged Over Deaths at Wisconsin Prison

The warden at Wisconsin's troubled Waupun Correctional Institution has been charged, along with eight other corrections officials at the maximum-security prison, in connection with the deaths of two inmates. Four inmates have died at the prison in the past year, and the charges follow investigations that were launched in response. "These investigations have shown a blatant disregard for the safety of human beings, and arrests must be made and have been made," Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says, per NBC News. One death involved an inmate who was allegedly not fed nine out of the 12 meals he was due over a four-day period; he ultimately died of dehydration and malnutrition. The other involved an inmate whose health officers allegedly failed to check up on after he collapsed. He died of a stroke; his body was not discovered for 12 hours.
The warden and three others face charges of misconduct in public office. One of those four, plus the five others charged, face charges of abuse of residents of penal facilities. All nine are either no longer employed by the prison or have been placed on unpaid administrative leave. The other two deaths over the past year were an inmate who died of fentanyl toxicity and another who took his own life. While there were allegedly policy violations involved in the suicide death, the sheriff said no criminal actions took place related to those deaths. Federal lawsuits have been filed in three of the four deaths, ABC News reports.