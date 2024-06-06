Warden, 8 Others Charged Over Deaths at Wisconsin Prison

The warden at Wisconsin's troubled Waupun Correctional Institution has been charged, along with eight other corrections officials at the maximum-security prison, in connection with the deaths of two inmates. Four inmates have died at the prison in the past year, and the charges follow investigations that were launched in response. "These investigations have shown a blatant disregard for the safety of human beings, and arrests must be made and have been made," Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says, per NBC News. One death involved an inmate who was allegedly not fed nine out of the 12 meals he was due over a four-day period; he ultimately died of dehydration and malnutrition. The other involved an inmate whose health officers allegedly failed to check up on after he collapsed. He died of a stroke; his body was not discovered for 12 hours.