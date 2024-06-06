SpaceX's 4th Starship Flight Gets Off Ground Successfully

SpaceX has launched the fourth test flight of the most powerful rocket ever built, and it has been a success so far. The 400-foot-tall Starship was launched at 8:50am Eastern from the company's Starbase in southern Texas. Starship consists of the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft, sometimes referred to as "Ship," per Space.com . As planned, Super Heavy splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico after separation. "It's a big step forward from previous test flights when the booster was destroyed in flight," says Jonathan Amos at the BBC .

"The fourth flight test turns our focus from achieving orbit to demonstrating the ability to return and reuse Starship and Super Heavy," SpaceX said on its website. "The primary objectives will be executing a landing burn and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico with the Super Heavy booster, and achieving a controlled entry of Starship." The Ship section is expected to splash down in the Indian Ocean. Both sections are expected to sink on impact, CBS News reports. The spacecraft broke up over the Indian Ocean in March during the third test flight. The first two test flights ended in explosions minutes after liftoff.



This story has been updated with new developments. (More Starship stories.)