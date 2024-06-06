Big Lots Has a Rough Day as Consumers Cut Back

US stocks cooled off on Thursday after Wednesday's record-setting day:
- The Dow rose 78 points to 38,886.
- The S&P 500 slipped a single point to 5,352.
- The Nasdaq fell 14 points to 17,173.
- Ahead: The week's big event will likely arrive on Friday, when the US government offers the latest monthly update on the job market. Economists expect it to show slight accelerations in hiring and average hourly wage gains from the month before, per the AP.
Of note on Thursday: Big Lots tumbled 18% after reporting a larger loss for the latest quarter than expected. The retailer said it missed targets for sales because its customers are continuing to pull back on their spending, particularly for non-essentials. Another retailer, Five Below, fell 11%—it reported a dropoff in lower-income customers even as it saw strong growth from higher-income customers. Many retailers and other companies have been highlighting a similar split. Inflation is particularly hurting those at the lower end, who are struggling to keep up with a cost of living that's still rising.
Elsewhere, Lululemon Athletica climbed 5% after reporting better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, in large part because of strong growth in sales outside the Americas. JM Smucker rose 5% after the company behind Uncrustables and Jif peanut butter likewise topped profit expectations. Robinhood Markets rose 7% after saying it agreed to buy Bitstamp, a cryptocurrency exchange. Nvidia reversed an early gain and slipped 2% a day after becoming the third company to see its total value top $3 trillion.
