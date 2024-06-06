Big Lots Has a Rough Day as Consumers Cut Back

Of note on Thursday: Big Lots tumbled 18% after reporting a larger loss for the latest quarter than expected. The retailer said it missed targets for sales because its customers are continuing to pull back on their spending, particularly for non-essentials. Another retailer, Five Below, fell 11%—it reported a dropoff in lower-income customers even as it saw strong growth from higher-income customers. Many retailers and other companies have been highlighting a similar split. Inflation is particularly hurting those at the lower end, who are struggling to keep up with a cost of living that's still rising.

Elsewhere, Lululemon Athletica climbed 5% after reporting better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, in large part because of strong growth in sales outside the Americas. JM Smucker rose 5% after the company behind Uncrustables and Jif peanut butter likewise topped profit expectations. Robinhood Markets rose 7% after saying it agreed to buy Bitstamp, a cryptocurrency exchange. Nvidia reversed an early gain and slipped 2% a day after becoming the third company to see its total value top $3 trillion.