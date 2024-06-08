Israel Rescues 4 Hostages in 'Complex' Operation

Israel said Saturday it rescued four hostages who were kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7. The army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in a complex special daytime operation, per the AP . The hostages, who were said to have been abducted from the Nova music festival, were rescued in two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat, it said. The Israel Defense Forces posted online that the four are in "good medical condition" and had been brought to the Sheba Medical Center for further tests.

The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters, which represents some of the hostages' families, called the rescue a "miraculous triumph" and offered their gratitude to the IDF for their "heroic operation," per the Washington Post. Video is circulating on social media of Argamani being reunited with her father after her eight months of captivity. Argamani had been seen being driven into Gaza on a motorcycle on Oct. 7, screaming, "Don't kill me!," per the Post. Her mother, who has terminal cancer, had begged Hamas to let her go as her final wish.

Hamas kidnapped some 250 hostages during its attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7. About half were released in a weeklong ceasefire in November. Israel says more than 130 hostages remain, with about a quarter of those believed dead, and divisions are deepening in the country over the best way to bring them home. Saturday's operation is the largest recovery of alive hostages since the war erupted, bringing the total of rescued captives to seven.