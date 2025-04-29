Man Has to Be Rescued Twice After Leaving Phone on Mt. Fuji

A university student had to be rescued from Japan's Mt. Fuji last week, then had to be rescued again just five days later after he returned to the mountain to collect belongings he'd left there. The 27-year-old Chinese man, who is currently living in Japan, was first rescued Tuesday, though reports differ as to what happened. CNN reports he reached the 12,388-foot summit before experiencing symptoms of altitude sickness, while the BBC reports he lost his crampons and was unable to descend the trail he was on. Either way, he required a helicopter rescue, but then returned to the mountain days later to retrieve the things he'd left behind.
He reportedly felt ill with altitude sickness symptoms at nearly 10,000 feet this time, and had to be rescued again on Saturday. Officials say he is expected to recover. Trails leading to Mt. Fuji's summit are currently closed; climbers are discouraged from going up outside of the official climbing season, which opens in early July and runs through early September. Conditions at other times can be dangerous. Following the man's plight, officials reminded climbers that medical facilities along the trails are currently closed, and rescuers can struggle to respond to emergencies if weather conditions are adverse. (More Mount Fuji stories.)