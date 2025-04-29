Teen Who Stayed Home Lost His Family in Canada Attack

A 16-year-old boy decided to stay home from Vancouver's annual Filipino heritage festival Saturday night because he had homework to finish. Within hours, his father, stepmother, and 5-year-old sister were dead after an SUV rammed the crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day festival, killing 11. Richard Le, Linh Hoang, and Katie Le, who was about to graduate from kindergarten, were three of the victims, and Katie's older brother is in shock, the teen's uncle says, according to the AP. Shortly before their deaths, the teen's father had texted him to say they were about to leave the festival and come home, Yahoo News reports. The boy is "currently being supported by extended family," according to a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign set up for him.