Teen Who Stayed Home Lost His Family in Canada Attack

Girl, 5, and her parents were among the 11 killed at Vancouver festival
Posted Apr 29, 2025 1:30 AM CDT
Teen Who Stayed Home Lost His Family in Canada Attack
A woman visits a memorial for victims after a vehicle drove into a crowd during a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, April 28, 2025.   (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

A 16-year-old boy decided to stay home from Vancouver's annual Filipino heritage festival Saturday night because he had homework to finish. Within hours, his father, stepmother, and 5-year-old sister were dead after an SUV rammed the crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day festival, killing 11. Richard Le, Linh Hoang, and Katie Le, who was about to graduate from kindergarten, were three of the victims, and Katie's older brother is in shock, the teen's uncle says, according to the AP. Shortly before their deaths, the teen's father had texted him to say they were about to leave the festival and come home, Yahoo News reports. The boy is "currently being supported by extended family," according to a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign set up for him.

Nine females and two males, ranging in age from 5 to 65, were killed. Another 32 were injured, seven of those critically. Kira Salim, a teacher and school counselor described by a friend as having "so much personality," was also identified as a victim, People reports. "They were an epic drag king, a wonderful exuberant contributor to our local community, volunteer, activist, local educator, mental health worker," wrote New West Pride in a tribute. "Kira will be deeply missed." (More Vancouver stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X