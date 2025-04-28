The Conclave Is Set

The start date is set to pick a new pope. How long it will take remains anyone's guess. Catholic cardinals said Monday that their conclave to select Pope Francis' successor will begin on May 7, reports the AP. The cardinals delayed the secret voting for two days to allow more time for the approximately 130 cardinals who will participate to get to know one another—and perhaps find a consensus candidate—before they are sequestered in the Sistine Chapel.
- One big question is whether the next pope will continue Francis' "pastoral approach" or return the church to more traditional doctrines, per the New York Times. It's worth noting, however, that Francis appointed the vast majority of the cardinals who will take part in the conclave.
- Another intriguing question is whether Cardinal Angelo Becciu, formerly one of the Vatican's most powerful cardinals, can participate. Francis forced Becciu to resign in 2020 after he was convicted of financial crimes by a Vatican court. Though he is appealing, his right to vote as a cardinal elector remains unresolved. The Vatican's official statistics list him as a "non-elector," but Becciu insists he has the right and has attended the pre-conclave meetings.
(Two Americans are among those mentioned
as possible successors.) (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy
.)