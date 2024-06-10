Grandson: 'God Had Other Plans' for Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, for almost 16 months and Jason Carter, the oldest of the former president's 22 grandchildren, believe the familiar setting may have played a role in his longevity. Jason Carter tells Southern Living that the family thought Carter had just days to live when he entered hospice care, but "God had other plans." Last month, Jason Carter said his grandfather was " coming to the end." He tells Southern Living that there's "really been no change" in his condition. He says family members visit frequently, though the 99-year-old isn't awake every day.

Jason Carter says his grandfather is "experiencing the world as best he can as he continues through this process," without Rosalynn Carter, his wife of 77 years. She died in November, days after entering hospice care. "I just think none of us really understand what it's like for him right now," Jason Carter says. "We have to embrace that fact, that there's things about the spirit that you just can't understand." Last month, he said his grandfather spent hours saying goodbye to Rosalynn at the end of her life, USA Today reports.

Jason Carter tells Southern Living that Plains, where the Carters were born, "is the place that has given him the greatest support and it is the only place where he would go through this part of his life." "The fact that he and my grandmother both came from that small town—it's a 600-person village, really—and it's not near any interstate and it is truly out in the country and it is a fundamental part of who he is and who he has been for his whole life," he says. "There is no other place in the world that he would be at peace other than Plains." (More Jimmy Carter stories.)