$450K of Cocaine Washes Ashore in Alabama

Similar stashes have turned up in Florida recently
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 10, 2024 12:39 PM CDT
The unusual find on Alabama's Dauphin Island.   (Mobile County Sheriff's Office)

They're not your usual beachcomber discoveries: About $450,000 worth of cocaine washed ashore on an Alabama beach last week, after similar stashes turned up along the Florida coast:

  • Alabama: The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says 55 pounds of the drug wrapped in 25 individual bricks washed up on Dauphin Island on Thursday, reports WKRG. The bricks were emblazoned with the "%" symbol.
  • Florida, I: The day before that discovery, scuba divers off Key West found the same amount of cocaine sealed in bricks about 100 feet underwater, per CBS News. Those bricks had "Nike SB" labels and were turned over to the US Border Patrol.
  • Florida, II: About a month before those two discoveries, a beachgoer along the Florida Keys found a package with even more cocaine—65 pounds, reports CBS Miami.
(Oregon also had something unusual wash ashore, but at least it was fishy in nature.)

