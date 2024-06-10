Near G7 Summit Site, Controversy Rages Over Putin Plaque

A controversy involving Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, and St. Nicholas is unfolding in Italy's Puglia region, where the Group of Seven will hold its annual summit later this week. A copper plaque near the Basilica of St. Nicholas in Bari, around an hour away from the summit site, has Putin's name and signature, and some residents want to see it removed, possibly by Zelensky himself, the New York Times reports.

"Since Putin has been declared an international criminal, to have that plaque and to have his signature and his name on it, and display it proudly in front of the church, is offensive," says local businessman Alessandro de Biase. "If it was down to me, I would bring Zelensky here himself and ask him for help to take down the plaque."