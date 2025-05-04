In China, 'Cyber Matchmakers' Hook Up Eager Singles

Steve Chen had never been in love. Last spring though, it happened, and the 25-year-old met his first girlfriend in a way he couldn't have imagined: a livestreamed video chat. Frustrated with traditional dating and apps, Chen—who once described himself as "mutai solo," Chinese slang for "single since in the mother's womb"—jumped on a new trend among young, single people in China. Those looking for love hit video chatrooms hosted by a "cyber matchmaker," all while thousands watch and comment in real time, per the AP.

Single life: The number of single people in China over the age of 15 reached a record high of 240 million in 2023. Facing a plummeting birth rate and aging population, the government encouraged single people to marry and have multiple children. Last year, China's cabinet mandated that local governments build various platforms for youth to have more dating opportunities. "We should actively foster a new type of marriage and childbearing culture," President Xi Jinping said in 2023.