In China, 'Cyber Matchmakers' Hook Up Eager Singles

New trend arranges dates in livestreamed chatrooms with an audience
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 4, 2025 5:00 PM CDT
Tian Xin, a cyber matchmaker, hosts a livestream using the Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu (RedNote) from Hangzhou, China, early Friday, April 25, 2025.   (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Steve Chen had never been in love. Last spring though, it happened, and the 25-year-old met his first girlfriend in a way he couldn't have imagined: a livestreamed video chat. Frustrated with traditional dating and apps, Chen—who once described himself as "mutai solo," Chinese slang for "single since in the mother's womb"—jumped on a new trend among young, single people in China. Those looking for love hit video chatrooms hosted by a "cyber matchmaker," all while thousands watch and comment in real time, per the AP.

  • Single life: The number of single people in China over the age of 15 reached a record high of 240 million in 2023. Facing a plummeting birth rate and aging population, the government encouraged single people to marry and have multiple children. Last year, China's cabinet mandated that local governments build various platforms for youth to have more dating opportunities. "We should actively foster a new type of marriage and childbearing culture," President Xi Jinping said in 2023.

  • No time for romance: More than 30% of single young people blamed busy work schedules, according to a 2025 report from iiMedia Research. Many Chinese companies ask employees to work 12-hour days, six days a week. In response, there's a growing trend of "lying flat," or working as little as possible—and choosing to remain single.
  • Another option: For those who want to get married, the livestreamed videos are an appealing alternative to traditional matchmaking methods. Plus, the livestreamed videos are more fun and interactive than apps, notes user Christine Zhang. "You can see more than just photos on profiles. You can see how one person speaks and acts," she says.

  • A match: Zhang started tuning into a livestream hosted by Tian Xin, a cyber matchmaker who's hosts virtual group dates on a Chinese social media app. It's where Chen caught Zhang's eye, after sometimes dancing and singing. In front of hundreds of viewers, Zhang shared she had a crush on him.
  • Success! The matchmaker introduced the two and encouraged them to talk one-on-one off the livestream. Nearly a year later, the two are in a serious relationship. "Finding love is hard. I had to muster the courage to share my feelings in front of the camera," Zhang says. "I think only those who are brave find love."
