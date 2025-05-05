Israel Approves Plan to Seize All of Gaza

Israel approved an aggressive new plan for the Gaza Strip on Monday that calls for the military to capture and hold the entire territory, reports the BBC. In a Cabinet meeting, Benjamin Netanyahu "emphasized that the plan differs from previous ones by shifting from raid-based operations to the occupation of territory and sustaining it," an anonymous Israeli official tells the Washington Post. Publicly, however, a spokesman for the prime minister stopped short of calling the plan an "occupation." Whatever the term, Israel's military is calling up tens of thousands of reserves.