Sudden Storm Capsizes 4 Boats on China River, Killing 9

A sudden storm capsized four boats on the Wu River in southwestern China's Guizhou province Sunday, leaving nine dead and one person missing, according to state media. More than 80 people ended up in the water after strong winds and a fast-moving rain and hail storm struck the popular scenic area, the AP reports, citing state media. While initial reports indicated that only two tourist boats were involved, authorities later updated the count to four boats. Details remain unclear on whether any victims were aboard the other two boats. Seventy people were hospitalized after the tragedy, the South China Morning Post reports.

The incident came during a five-day national holiday that drew tourists to Guizhou's rivers and mountains. Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered an intensive search for the missing and emphasized aid for injured survivors, underscoring the government's ongoing campaign to reduce transportation accidents nationwide. Safety remains a challenge across China's transit sector, particularly during busy holiday periods, with issues such as overloading and lack of sufficient safety gear. However, in this case, authorities said the two main boats each carried about 40 people and were not overloaded. An eyewitness recounted that, although some managed to swim to safety, the river's depth and a sudden thick mist complicated rescue efforts when the storm hit. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)