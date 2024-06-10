Doctors on Vacation Helped Save Girl's Life After Shark Attack

The mother of Lulu Gribbin, one of two teenagers injured in a shark attack in Florida on Friday says the 15-year-old girl lost a hand, a leg, and two-thirds of her blood, but she is "eternally grateful" for the surgeons and others on the beach and in the hospital who saved her life. In a post on the Caring Bridge website, Alabama mother Ann Blair Gribbin said the attack off Rosemary Beach on Florida's Gulf Coast happened on the third day of their "first mother daughter beach trip," AL.com reports.

She said Lulu and her twin sister, Ellie, went to the beach on Friday with friends. She said she was walking to meet the girls after lunch when she saw people surrounding somebody who turned out to be Lulu. "I saw her wounds on her leg and started to scream. She was lifeless her eyes closed mouth white and pale," Gribbin wrote. "The wound on her leg or all that was left of her leg was something out of a movie."