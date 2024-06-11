University Awards Cat Doctorate in Litter-ature

Max, a recent graduate of Vermont State University, is different from other members of the Class of 2024 in two main ways: He's only 6 years old, and he's a cat. The frequent visitor to the university's Castleton campus has earned a "Doctorate of Litter-ature," CNN reports. His owner, Ashley Dow, lives down the street from the university's main entrance, and she says he has been spending most of his time on campus for years. "He usually goes over in the morning about 8 when I go to work, and he'll come home in time for dinner, or one of the students will come over and drop him off," she tells the Washington Post.