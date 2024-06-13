Kavanaugh Wrote Decision in Favor of Abortion Pill

Advocates of abortion rights won a significant Supreme Court victory on Thursday in a unanimous ruling that means a widely used abortion pill will remain accessible. But the decision was a narrow one—on legal standing, not on the merits of the argument—and it leaves the door open for states to keep the case over mifepristone alive. Coverage:

Unanimous: Brett Kavanaugh wrote the unanimous ruling that rejected a legal challenge to the drug brought by doctors and other medical professionals, reports NBC News. But these doctors don't prescribe the pill themselves, the ruling notes. The "plaintiffs want FDA to make mifepristone more difficult for other doctors to prescribe and for pregnant women to obtain," Kavanaugh wrote, per the Washington Post. But under the Constitution, a group's "desire to make a drug less available for others does not establish standing to sue."