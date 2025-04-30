Hegseth Says He Ended 'Woke' Program Trump Made Law

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth boasted on social media Tuesday that he had dismantled a program supporting women on security teams—and may not have realized the program he tried to break was not a "woke" Biden-era initiative but instead a celebrated program signed into law by his boss, President Trump.
- In a post on X, Hegseth said he "proudly ENDED" the Women, Peace and Security program at the Department of Defense, calling it a "a UNITED NATIONS program pushed by feminists and left-wing activists." "Politicians fawn over it; troops HATE it," he said.
- Hegseth said the Pentagon would comply only with the minimum requirements under federal statute and lobby to kill off the program during the budget appropriation process, Politico reports.