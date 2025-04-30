Hegseth Says He Ended 'Woke' Program Trump Made Law

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth boasted on social media Tuesday that he had dismantled a program supporting women on security teams—and may not have realized the program he tried to break was not a "woke" Biden-era initiative but instead a celebrated program signed into law by his boss, President Trump.

In a post on X, Hegseth said he "proudly ENDED" the Women, Peace and Security program at the Department of Defense, calling it a "a UNITED NATIONS program pushed by feminists and left-wing activists." "Politicians fawn over it; troops HATE it," he said.

Hegseth said the Pentagon would comply only with the minimum requirements under federal statute and lobby to kill off the program during the budget appropriation process, Politico reports.