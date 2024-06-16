15 Shot at Weekend Parties in Texas, Massachusetts

2 people are killed at Juneteenth celebration
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 16, 2024 2:45 PM CDT
Shootings at Weekend Parties Kill 2, Wound 13
Crime tape is placed near the scene of a overnight shooting in Methuen, Mass., early Sunday.   (WCVB via AP)

Seven people were shot and wounded, and an eighth was hurt while running away when gunfire erupted at a large gathering of young people at a pop-up party in Methuen, Massachusetts, authorities said Sunday. In Round Rock, Texas, two people were killed and six wounded, including two children, late Saturday night during a Juneteenth celebration at a park.

  • In Massachusetts: Gunfire erupted just before 2am Sunday, after hundreds of people gathered for a party organized on social media, officials said at a news conference. The victims range in age from 17 to 22 years old, the AP reports. Two of them were in critical condition. No arrests were made, and police said nothing about suspects. Methuen is about 28 miles north of Boston, on the New Hampshire border. "This is another tragic case of gun violence that brings us together this morning," said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

  • In Texas: The shooting started about 11pm when two groups got into an altercation during a concert, police said, at a park in Round Rock, about 19 miles north of Austin. The two people killed were not involved in the altercation, the police chief said. Four adults and two children taken to trauma centers, EMS officials posted; first responders who were attending the Juneteenth party helped with the wounded. There were no arrests, per the AP. "It breaks your heart for a family that was coming out to enjoy their evening and now their life is forever changed as a result of somebody who could care less about somebody else's life," said Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks.
