15 Shot at Weekend Parties in Texas, Massachusetts

Seven people were shot and wounded, and an eighth was hurt while running away when gunfire erupted at a large gathering of young people at a pop-up party in Methuen, Massachusetts, authorities said Sunday. In Round Rock, Texas, two people were killed and six wounded, including two children, late Saturday night during a Juneteenth celebration at a park.

In Massachusetts: Gunfire erupted just before 2am Sunday, after hundreds of people gathered for a party organized on social media, officials said at a news conference. The victims range in age from 17 to 22 years old, the AP reports. Two of them were in critical condition. No arrests were made, and police said nothing about suspects. Methuen is about 28 miles north of Boston, on the New Hampshire border. "This is another tragic case of gun violence that brings us together this morning," said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.