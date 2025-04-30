Stocks Bounce Back After Good News on Inflation

Much like its wild month of April, a scary Wednesday for Wall Street found a gentler ending as US stocks stormed back from steep early losses to continue their manic swings amid uncertainty about what President Trump's trade war will do to the economy

But some better news came later in the day when a report said the measure of inflation that the Fed likes to use slowed in March. Inflation decelerated to 2.3%, closer to the Fed's goal of 2%, from February's reading of 2.7%. Stocks began paring their losses almost immediately after the report. Stronger-than-expected profit reports from big US companies have helped support the market, and Seagate Technology jumped 11.6% for one of Wednesday's biggest gains after the maker of data storage joined the parade.

Gains for other storage makers also helped to offset drops for stocks within the artificial-intelligence industry, which have been pulling back on worries their prices shot too high in prior years. Super Micro Computer warned that some customers delayed purchases in the latest quarter, which caused the maker of servers used in AI and other computing to slash its forecast for sales and profit. Its stock tumbled 11.5% for the largest loss in the S&P 500. Starbucks sank 5.7% after the coffee chain fell short of analysts' forecasts for revenue and profit in the latest quarter.

This was was the third straight losing month for the S&P 500, though it ended April with a decline of just 0.8%, much milder than March's. Stocks in the energy industry took some of the hardest hits, dropping over four times more than any of the other 11 sectors that make up the index. Halliburton, an oil services company, lost nearly 22% in April as the price of crude slid on worries that tariffs will weaken the global economy. (More stock market stories.)