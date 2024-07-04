Here Are America's 10 Most Patriotic States

Virginia is No. 1, according to WalletHub
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 4, 2024 11:30 AM CDT
Here Are America's 10 Most Patriotic States
   (Getty / summerset retrievers)

If a new ranking is correct, Thursday—the Fourth of July—is a particularly big day for Virginians. A new ranking by WalletHub labels the state as the most patriotic in the nation. The site had to get creative to suss out the rankings: Among the factors were the percentage of people who voted in 2020, the number of military enlistees or veterans, and the share of those who participate in civic groups or associations. Here, the top and bottom 10:

Most Patriotic States

  1. Virginia, 64.34 overall score
  2. Alaska, 63.40
  3. Montana, 61.73
  4. Maine, 58.42
  5. Oregon, 57.65
  6. Colorado, 57.64
  7. New Hampshire, 57.16
  8. Washington, 57.11
  9. Maryland, 57.04
  10. Hawaii, 56.53

Least Patriotic States

  1. West Virginia, 36.92
  2. Connecticut, 36.26
  3. Alabama, 35.54
  4. Louisiana, 34.85
  5. Indiana, 34.76
  6. Florida, 33.64
  7. Rhode Island, 32.65
  8. Massachusetts, 32.20
  9. New York, 32.09
  10. Arkansas, 26.19
See the full rankings. (Or check out other lists.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X