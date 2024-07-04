Here Are America's 10 Most Patriotic States

If a new ranking is correct, Thursday—the Fourth of July—is a particularly big day for Virginians. A new ranking by WalletHub labels the state as the most patriotic in the nation. The site had to get creative to suss out the rankings: Among the factors were the percentage of people who voted in 2020, the number of military enlistees or veterans, and the share of those who participate in civic groups or associations. Here, the top and bottom 10:



Most Patriotic States

Virginia, 64.34 overall score Alaska, 63.40 Montana, 61.73 Maine, 58.42 Oregon, 57.65 Colorado, 57.64 New Hampshire, 57.16 Washington, 57.11 Maryland, 57.04 Hawaii, 56.53