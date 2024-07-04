This year, the Fourth of July is Election Day in the UK—and it's expected to be Rishi Sunak's last day as prime minister, with polls suggesting his Conservative Party faces a loss of historic proportions. The party held 349 of the 650 seats in Parliament when Sunak called the election in May, but it's expected to lose hundreds of them today—possibly including Sunak's own seat in North Yorkshire.

Sunak loss would be a first: The loss would make Sunak the first sitting British leader to lose his own constituency. Sources tell the Guardian that Sunak told associates on Tuesday that he thought the vote in Richmond and Northallerton, which he won with 63% of the vote in 2019, would be too close to call. Sources say Sunak has spoken about returning to work in financial services and might also spend more time in California, where he has a home.