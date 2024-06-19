The PGA tweaked its rules Tuesday to allow players with 80 or more PGA Tour victories to play in its "signature" events. Only two players in history have hit that milestone: Tiger Woods and the late Sam Snead, who both have 82. Meaning, the PGA created this exemption solely for Woods, reports CNN. And they're not trying to be coy about it, either: "An additional sponsor exemption will be created to recognize Tiger Woods in his own category as a player who has reached an exceptional lifetime achievement threshold of 80+ career wins," reads a memo from the PGA Tour policy board, per ESPN.