Judge to Club Q Shooter: 'You Will Never Get Out of Prison'

The shooter who killed five people and injured 19 others at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges Tuesday and was sentenced to 55 life terms in prison. Anderson Lee Aldrich once again declined to apologize or say anything to the victims' families, the AP reports. Prosecutors nevertheless highlighted the importance of finally being forced to take responsibility for the hatred toward LGBTQ+ people that they say motivated the mass shooting. As part of the plea agreement, Aldrich repeatedly admitted on Tuesday to evidence of hatred.

"The admission that these were hate crimes is important to the government, and it's important to the community of Club Q," said prosecutor Alison Connaughty.